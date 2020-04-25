Perrigo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,089 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 864% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

