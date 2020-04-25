Vulcan Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 782% compared to the average volume of 141 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $102.03 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

