DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $316.00 to $385.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DexCom traded as high as $332.25 and last traded at $331.32, with a volume of 251823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.04.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

In related news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,029 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,423 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2,859.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 307.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

