Skechers USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 290 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,252,000 after buying an additional 193,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

