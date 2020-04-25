Skechers USA Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 290 put options.
Several research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.
Shares of SKX stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,252,000 after buying an additional 193,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,619,000 after purchasing an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
