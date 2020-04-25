Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,142 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 746% compared to the typical daily volume of 135 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.39.

RL opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

