Nevro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,331 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,873% compared to the typical volume of 109 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 8,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 399,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,156,000 after buying an additional 395,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,341,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 577,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 180,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 68,069 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

