Investors Buy Large Volume of VirnetX Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,372 call options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the average volume of 275 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:VHC opened at $5.74 on Friday. VirnetX has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VirnetX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

