Outfront Media Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 6,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 430 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 25.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 243,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 149.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 499,378 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 104.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 160,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 81,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT opened at $12.63 on Friday. Outfront Media has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.