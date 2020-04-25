Harmony Gold Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 4,059 call options on the company. This is an increase of 220% compared to the average volume of 1,268 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.28. Harmony Gold Mining has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.54.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.