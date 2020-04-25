Terex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,638 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the typical volume of 227 call options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Terex has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Terex will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Sachs purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Terex by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $18,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.