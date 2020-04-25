Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,599 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,263% compared to the average volume of 264 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 534,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after purchasing an additional 108,951 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,457 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

NYSEARCA:PSP opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.18.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

