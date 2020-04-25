Investors Purchase High Volume of Invesco Senior Loan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 165,567 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,200% compared to the average daily volume of 12,735 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Bain Capital Credit LP boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 8,623,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,793,000 after buying an additional 3,006,662 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,814,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,845,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after buying an additional 1,891,579 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after buying an additional 1,756,651 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after buying an additional 1,755,588 shares during the period.

