Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,849 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 592% compared to the average daily volume of 412 call options.

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.01% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

