Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,383 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 793% compared to the average daily volume of 267 call options.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.83. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

