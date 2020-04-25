Investors Purchase High Volume of US Foods Call Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 541 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $97,475,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

