Investors Purchase High Volume of US Foods Call Options (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 450% compared to the average daily volume of 541 call options.
Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Cfra cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.
Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $97,475,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in US Foods by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Foods by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,037,000 after acquiring an additional 880,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
