Head-To-Head Contrast: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) versus PUYI INC/ADR (NYSE:PUYI)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invesco and PUYI INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 4 10 2 0 1.88 PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco presently has a consensus price target of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 52.70%. Given Invesco’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Invesco is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 10.20% 12.00% 3.21% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invesco and PUYI INC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.12 billion 0.58 $688.30 million $2.55 3.06 PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.54 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Invesco beats PUYI INC/ADR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

