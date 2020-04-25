National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) versus GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Financial Analysis

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Security Group and GWG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Security Group $67.40 million 0.58 $4.07 million N/A N/A GWG $92.28 million 3.04 $108.11 million ($3.02) -2.81

GWG has higher revenue and earnings than National Security Group.

Risk and Volatility

National Security Group has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Security Group and GWG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Security Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of National Security Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of GWG shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of National Security Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.4% of GWG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Security Group and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Security Group 6.03% 7.87% 2.67% GWG 117.16% -77.19% -4.30%

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana. The Life Insurance segment offers ordinary life, accident and health, supplemental hospital, and cancer insurance products in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. The company distributes its products through independent agents, home service agents, and brokers. The National Security Group, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elba, Alabama.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry. In addition, it operates a digital life insurance agency. As of September 30, 2018, the company owns 1,087 life insurance policies. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

