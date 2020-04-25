Head to Head Comparison: Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) & Liquidia Technologies (NYSE:LQDA)

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) and Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cantel Medical and Liquidia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical 2.02% 14.80% 6.92% Liquidia Technologies N/A -153.61% -73.34%

95.1% of Cantel Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Cantel Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liquidia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantel Medical and Liquidia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical $918.16 million 1.26 $55.04 million $2.37 11.49 Liquidia Technologies $8.07 million 21.09 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -2.32

Cantel Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia Technologies. Liquidia Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantel Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantel Medical and Liquidia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidia Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cantel Medical currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 170.02%. Liquidia Technologies has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 566.67%. Given Liquidia Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia Technologies is more favorable than Cantel Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Cantel Medical has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cantel Medical beats Liquidia Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Water Purification and Filtration segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratory and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company's Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company's Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and the University of North Carolina. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

