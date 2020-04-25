Financial Contrast: Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) versus Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) and Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Empire alerts:

0.3% of Koninklijke Ahold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Empire and Koninklijke Ahold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke Ahold 0 2 4 0 2.67

Koninklijke Ahold has a consensus target price of $17.70, suggesting a potential downside of 28.89%. Given Koninklijke Ahold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Koninklijke Ahold is more favorable than Empire.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire and Koninklijke Ahold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold $74.22 billion 0.37 $1.98 billion $1.92 12.96

Koninklijke Ahold has higher revenue and earnings than Empire.

Profitability

This table compares Empire and Koninklijke Ahold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold 2.68% 13.40% 4.58%

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold beats Empire on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations. It also owns interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended Canadian real estate investment trust to sell and leaseback a portfolio of 19 retail properties; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar real estate partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, and the United States. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.