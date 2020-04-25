Brokerages Expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $394.87 Million

Analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $394.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.60 million and the lowest is $389.67 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $393.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.88 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $527.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 89.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1,943.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 397,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

