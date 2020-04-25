Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Earning Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have trended very negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Schlumberger’s score:

NYSE SLB opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

