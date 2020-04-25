$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Hasbro reported sales of $732.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

HAS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 645.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 424,121 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,625 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 432.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

