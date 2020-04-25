Brokerages Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to report sales of $547.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.90 million. Rexnord reported sales of $537.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53.

In related news, insider George J. Powers sold 88,344 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $3,047,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,643.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,225 shares of company stock worth $14,646,624 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after buying an additional 1,170,586 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after buying an additional 1,100,011 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $22,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at $21,522,000.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

