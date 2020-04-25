Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will report sales of $74.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.81 million and the highest is $77.73 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $86.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $287.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.10 million to $295.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.22 million, with estimates ranging from $273.28 million to $291.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.74. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

