Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $776.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will post sales of $776.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.00 million and the highest is $785.50 million. MRC Global posted sales of $970.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRC. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James cut MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

In other news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 2,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.