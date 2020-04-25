Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $58.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 62,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $73,035,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

