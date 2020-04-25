Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Inphi in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inphi’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Inphi stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Inphi has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,973.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $7,606,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

