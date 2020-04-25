Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of -760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.51%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CFO R Fear Heath purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $97,080.00. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,861,000 after purchasing an additional 66,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

