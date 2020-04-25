Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Issued By Imperial Capital (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 73.49%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE:KRP opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas acquired 39,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 108,165 shares of company stock worth $481,967. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

