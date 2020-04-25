Analysts Offer Predictions for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.26. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $204.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $36,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,952.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $892,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

