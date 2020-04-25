Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered by Analyst

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 80,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 529.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 48.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 152,501 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

