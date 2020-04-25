Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

LYB opened at $50.05 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,945,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,135,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,330,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,114,000 after purchasing an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,724,000 after purchasing an additional 87,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.