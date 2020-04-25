Raymond James Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mercer International in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 1.62. Mercer International has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercer International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alan C. Wallace purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -687.50%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

