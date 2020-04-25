SunTrust Banks Weighs in on MGM Growth Properties LLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MGP)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MGM Growth Properties in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.75.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 81.55%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

