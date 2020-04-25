Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,369 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 891% compared to the typical daily volume of 542 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

CERS opened at $5.66 on Friday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $917.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

