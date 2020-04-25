Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $7.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $9.43. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.94 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $28.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $33.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Markel from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.00.

MKL opened at $879.54 on Friday. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $955.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,120.02.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

