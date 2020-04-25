Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 23,914 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,391% compared to the average daily volume of 1,604 call options.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43. eHealth has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.55.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

