Mattel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,097 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 7.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mattel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Shares of MAT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mattel has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAT. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

