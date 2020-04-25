Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 6,258 call options on the company. This is an increase of 5,589% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $694.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 337.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

