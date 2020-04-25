Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 13,830 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 270% compared to the average daily volume of 3,737 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 566,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 426,665 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $583,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $15,172,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The company has a market cap of $366.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.01.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

