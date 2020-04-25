Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,538 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 220% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,105 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.