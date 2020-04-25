Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Papa John’s Int’l Call Options (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,594 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 280% compared to the average daily volume of 1,208 call options.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after acquiring an additional 502,928 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after buying an additional 347,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 205,138 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,123,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $73.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

