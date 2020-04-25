Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OHI. Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

OHI stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

