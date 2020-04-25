Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 137,342 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 57,225 call options.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.07.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $158.80 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $181.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,985.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,032.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,019,000. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

