Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Polarityte in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Polarityte’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.07.

Polarityte stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.06. Polarityte has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the first quarter worth about $24,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Polarityte by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Polarityte during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cameron J. Hoyler sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $35,467.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327,556 shares in the company, valued at $995,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David B. Seaburg sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $49,325.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 372,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,947 shares of company stock worth $214,979. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

