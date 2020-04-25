Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Phillips 66 Partners LP’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 15,000 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

