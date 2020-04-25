Brokers Set Expectations for RPT Realty’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of RPT opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $431.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.70%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

