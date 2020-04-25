Norbord Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

OSB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC upgraded Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

OSB stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,898,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,000,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norbord by 6,822.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norbord by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 140,900 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

