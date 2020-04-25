Retail Properties of America Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Retail Properties of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPAI. Compass Point downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.22 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.