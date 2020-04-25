Retail Opportunity Investments Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.