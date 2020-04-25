Retail Opportunity Investments Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of ROIC opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $929.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.31. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 119,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Issued By Imperial Capital
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP Issued By Imperial Capital
Analysts Offer Predictions for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Littelfuse, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Lowered by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Lowered by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report